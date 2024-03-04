Indiana Gov. Holcomb signs controversial pet sales bill

(Indiana Capital Chronicle) — Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb signed three bills into law on Monday, including a bill several years in the making that invalidates 21 local ordinances limiting pet sales.

House Enrolled Act 1412 also establishes care standards for dog breeders and pet stores.

Holcomb released a statement saying “A lot of collective work has gone into this bill since last session which addresses many of my original concerns. HB 1412 puts in place protections and provides needed transparency concerning the sale of dogs in Indiana. By signing this bill, pet stores, breeding facilities and animal rescue operations will be required to register with the Indiana State Board of Animal Health while pet stores will also be required to maintain records of each dog purchased. The new regulations will ensure responsible breeding practices and improve animal care and safety in our communities.”

Sen. Blake Doriot, R-Goshen, the chamber sponsor, described the measure as a proposal to establish some of the “strictest standards in the country” for retail stores and breeders, which must register with the State Board of Animal Health and follow Purdue University’s Canine Care Certified Program.

Critics say the measure, which failed last year, strips local control and protects so-called puppy mills at the expense of crowded animal shelters. And there is no state funding to support state inspections.

Local governments in various communities had passed ordinances saying pet stores couldn’t sell puppies from breeding operations as a way of limiting puppy mills.

The final vote in the House was close — 53-34.

Holcomb also signed two other bills: