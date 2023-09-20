Indiana workplace officials probe death of man injured while working on machine at Evansville plant

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Workplace safety officials are investigating the death of a southwestern Indiana man this week after he was injured at an Evansville plant.

Christopher L. Payton, 59, died Monday after he suffered injuries “while working on a machine” at Silgan Closures America on Evansville’s west side, the Vanderburgh County Coroner said.

No additional details have been released. An autopsy was scheduled to be performed Wednesday afternoon.

Indiana Department of Labor spokeswoman Stephanie McFarland told the Evansville Courier & Press that the state’s branch of the Occupational Safety and Health Administration has “opened a safety compliance inspection” that could take as long as six months.

Silgan is an international company that calls itself “the largest provider of food packaging products in North America.” It lists among its products containers, closures, plastics and packaging.

The company said in a statement Tuesday that it is cooperating fully with OSHA and other state agencies investigating Payton’s death.

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic passing of Christopher Payton, who was a long-time employee and a valued member of the team at our Evansville, Indiana facility,” Silgan said.

Evansville is an Ohio River city about 170 miles (275 kilometers) southwest of Indianapolis.