Man fatally shot during argument at Fort Wayne hotel

A man was fatally shot during an argument at an Economy Inn hotel in Fort Wayne, Indiana. (Provided Photo/Google Street View)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — A man died Tuesday morning after being fatally shot during an argument at a hotel in Fort Wayne, police say.

The name and age of the man hasn’t been shared.

Fort Wayne Police Department officers were dispatched to an Economy Inn in the 3300 block of Coliseum Boulevard around 11:27 a.m.

Investigators say when they arrived, they learned that two men had gotten into an altercation, and during the fight, one of the men was shot. The man died at the scene.

The other man was taken into custody and was being interviewed by detectives, police say.