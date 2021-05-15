Indiana News

Mother killed, 5 children injured in crash on I-64

Evansville, Ind. (WISH) — A woman is dead and five of her children are injured following a Friday night crash on Interstate 64 in Posey County, Indiana State Police say.

Authorities were called to I-64 at mile marker 3 around 8 p.m. Friday for a single-car crash. They say 32-year-old Whitney Steverson of Evansville was driving east in a pickup truck and swerved into the passing lane to avoid rear-ending another vehicle.

According to police, Steverson attempted to steer away from the median but overcorrected and crossed both eastbound lanes before the car rolled and came to a rest on its side. Steverson was pronounced dead.

Her five children, ages 3, 11, 11, 12 and 12, were all injured. Police say the four older children are being treated at two different hospitals for injuries that don’t appear to be life-threatening. Three-year-old Jas’marie Johnson was taken to Deaconess Midtown Hospital and then Riley Hospital for Children with serious injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.