Multiple lanes reopen after semi crash on I-69 in Martinsville
UPDATE: All lanes have reopened as of 12:21 p.m.
MARTINSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — All northbound lanes of Interstate 69 in Martinsville are closed after a Pepsi truck overturned sometime after 8 a.m. Thursday near the Ohio Street exit.
All northbound lanes of I-69 will be shut down at Ohio Street until at least 12 p.m., according to the Indiana Department of Transportation website.
As of 9:30 a.m., only one southbound lane of I-69 was open to traffic, INDOT Southeast said in a tweet.
Traffic is being diverted onto the Ohio Street exit.
Drivers should avoid the area and seek alternate routes.