Multiple lanes reopen after semi crash on I-69 in Martinsville

An overturned Pepsi truck sits on the northbound lanes of I-69 in Martinsville on May 4, 2023. (Provided Photo/ISP Sgt. Kevin Getz)

UPDATE: All lanes have reopened as of 12:21 p.m.

MARTINSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — All northbound lanes of Interstate 69 in Martinsville are closed after a Pepsi truck overturned sometime after 8 a.m. Thursday near the Ohio Street exit.

All northbound lanes of I-69 will be shut down at Ohio Street until at least 12 p.m., according to the Indiana Department of Transportation website.

As of 9:30 a.m., only one southbound lane of I-69 was open to traffic, INDOT Southeast said in a tweet.

Traffic is being diverted onto the Ohio Street exit.

Drivers should avoid the area and seek alternate routes.