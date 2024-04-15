Police: Employee at auto parts plant took shots at coworker

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — A Dana Inc. employee took shots at a coworker early Saturday inside the plant, Fort Wayne Police Department said in a news released issued Monday.

The shooting happened just before 12:35 a.m. Saturday inside the Dana Inc. auto parts manufacturing plant at 2100 W. State Blvd. That’s northwest of downtown Fort Wayne.

Police say two employees got into an argument. They say one went to his car and got a gun. They say he came back into the building a fired a shot.

The shooting led to the evacuation of the plant.

“This took some time, as the plant is a massive structure,” the news release said. “Once the scene was secure, video was reviewed showing the suspect leaving the building, shortly after the shooting and prior to police arrival.”

Police say no one was hurt.

The gunman left before police arrived.

This story was created from a script aired on WISH-TV.