Psychiatrists to assess Indiana man charged in grisly death

Brian Williams was arrested and is facing charges of murder, arson and theft after a woman was found brutally murdered in Clarksville Tuesday, according to the Clarksville Police Department. (Provided Photo/Clarksville Police Department)
by: The Associated Press
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (AP) — A southern Indiana man charged with killing a woman whose decapitated, mutilated body was found inside her burning apartment will be evaluated by psychiatrists to determine whether he has an intellectual disability.

A Clark County judge issued an order Wednesday calling for two psychiatrists to assess 36-year-old Brian Williams.

The News and Tribune reports Williams’ public defender had filed a motion asking for the Clarksville man to be examined.

Williams is charged with murder and arson in the death of 67-year-old Melody Gambetty, whose body was found July 26 in her burning Clarksville apartment by firefighters.

Jeffersonville is located along the Ohio River just north of Louisville, Kentucky.

