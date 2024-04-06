Randolph County human trafficking, rape suspect found hiding in UK

Louis Galligan of Winchester, Indiana. Galligan was arrested in the United Kingdom after fleeing from Randolph County after he was charged with rape, human trafficking, and more. (Provided Photo/Randolph County Sheriff's Office)

WINCHESTER, Ind. (WISH) — A man accused of several counts of rape and promoting human trafficking in Randolph County was found by police hiding in the United Kingdom.

The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office announced the man’s arrest on Friday.

Louis Galligan, 20, faces charges of two counts of rape, two counts of promoting human sex trafficking, one count of child exploitation, and two counts of possessing child pornography.

Galligan was first arrested in January after investigators said he threatened to shoot someone. During his interrogation by police, he then admitted to promoting human trafficking and child exploitation.

Officers believed Galligan had boys send him pornographic photos and videos, had engaged in sexual acts with a teen boy, and attempted a sexual act with another teen boy. Both boys told investigators they were offered payment for the sex acts.

Galligan bonded out of jail before his court appearance in February, then failed to appear at his court hearing. Officials then issued a warrant for his arrest.

Randolph County authorities recruited the help of federal law enforcement and the U.S. Attorney’s Office to track down Galligan. Deputies say as of Friday, Galligan had been arrested and taken into custody by authorities in the U.K.

They did not provide specifics on where Galligan was found or if anyone was under investigation for helping him.

Galligan also faces charges of intimidation and making an unlawful proposition. Federal prosecutors also charged him with a fugitive from justice charge.

Police say Galligan will be extradited to Randolph County, which officials say is “very lengthy” and may take months to process.

Winchester is about a 90-minute drive northeast of downtown Indianapolis.