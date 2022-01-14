Indiana News

Sony laying off 100 in Terre Haute, moving last US compact disc plant to Austria

Sony DADC is shown in August 2019 in the 2900 block of North Fruitridge Avenue in Terre Haute, Indiana. (Photo Provided/Google Street View)
by: Associated Press
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Sony DADC is cutting about 100 workers at a western Indiana plant that began cranking out compact discs in the 1980s and will move all of the plant’s gaming and disc manufacturing to Austria.

The company says the Terre Haute plant’s workforce reduction will likely occur in March with disc manufacturing ending there in mid-2022.

Sony Corp. of America spokeswoman Lisa Gephardt says the plant is Sony’s last disc production facility in the U.S.

The company plans to retain about 150 workers at the plant, which will become a Sony assembly and distribution facility. The plant’s disc manufacturing capacity will move to Sony DADC’s manufacturing hub in Salzburg, Austria.

