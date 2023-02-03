Indiana News

South Bend high school basketball game canceled after fans brawl at halftime

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WISH) — A large fight between fans of two South Bend high schools led to the cancellation of a varsity boys basketball game Thursday night.

The chaos was captured on the IHSAA’s live stream of the matchup between Washington High School and the visiting team from Riley High School.

The fight started in the stands just after 8 p.m. and escalated into confrontations on the court. Fans fought on the court for several minutes before police arrived.

“At one point, all 2nd Detail South Bend officers were at Washington High School, assisting with clearing the building,” the South Bend Police Department said on Facebook.

The remainder of the game was canceled with Riley leading Washington 30-28.

Police say no one was seriously hurt or arrested.