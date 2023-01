Indiana News

State police on road conditions in southern Indiana

A snow plow travels across the street in Indianapolis on Dec. 23, 2022. (WISH Photo/Drew Schuller)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Roads are snow covered and slick in most areas.

According to Sergeant Stephen Wheeles with the Indiana State Police, troopers from the Versailles District have responded to multiple crashes and slide offs Sunday morning.

The Indiana Department of Transportation plow trucks are working hard to plow and treat main roads, Wheels said.

Be patient as it will take time for roads to get cleared while snow is still falling, Wheels said.