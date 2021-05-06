Indiana News

Suspect shot outside CIA headquarters from Dubois County, sheriff confirms

(CNN/WISH) — An armed suspect who was fatally shot by the FBI on Monday outside CIA headquarters was a man from Dubois County, Indiana.

Dubois County Sheriff Tom Kleinhelter on Thursday confirmed Roy Gordon Cole, of Dubois County, was the suspect shot and killed law enforcement in a standoff just outside CIA headquarters in McLean, Virginia, on Monday.

Cole initially drove up to the CIA’s gates late Monday morning and made statements suggesting there was a bomb in their vehicle, according to a law enforcement official and another source familiar with the incident, touching off an hourslong standoff.

Cole died after being transported to a hospital, the FBI said in a statement Tuesday.

The FBI is reviewing the shooting, as is standard whenever an agent is involved.

"The review will carefully examine the circumstances of the shooting and collect all relevant evidence from the scene. As the review remains ongoing, we cannot provide any additional details at this time.” — FBI Washington Field (@FBIWFO) May 4, 2021

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.