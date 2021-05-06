Indiana News

Suspect shot outside CIA headquarters from Dubois County, sheriff confirms

by: Julie Dow
Posted: / Updated:

(CNN/WISH) — An armed suspect who was fatally shot by the FBI on Monday outside CIA headquarters was a man from Dubois County, Indiana.

Dubois County Sheriff Tom Kleinhelter on Thursday confirmed Roy Gordon Cole, of Dubois County, was the suspect shot and killed law enforcement in a standoff just outside CIA headquarters in McLean, Virginia, on Monday.

Cole initially drove up to the CIA’s gates late Monday morning and made statements suggesting there was a bomb in their vehicle, according to a law enforcement official and another source familiar with the incident, touching off an hourslong standoff.

Cole died after being transported to a hospital, the FBI said in a statement Tuesday.

The FBI is reviewing the shooting, as is standard whenever an agent is involved.

