Toll road crash in St. Joseph County kills one

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WISH) — A serious crash on the Indiana Toll Road has killed one, officers with the Indiana State Police announced Tuesday.

Troopers responded to reports of a crash that occurred at 11:12 a.m. between a UPS semi with double trailers and a silver Toyota SUV near the 79.6 mile marker on the toll road, which is 3 miles west of the Mishawaka exit.

According to the release, investigators learned that a 2016 Kenworth truck hauling two trailers was traveling westbound when the brakes of the rear trailer locked up. The Kenworth came to a stop with the rear trailer crowding the right lane.

A silver 2019 Toyota also traveling in the right lane swerved into the left lane but struck the corner of the rear trailer with the passenger side of the vehicle. The passenger, who officers identified Wednesday as Dora Natella, 66, of Granger, Indiana, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Toyota, 28-year-old Andrea Natella of Granger, Indiana, and the driver of the Kenworth, 33-year-old Stefan Canic of Munster, Indiana, were not injured in the accident. There were no other passengers involved.

Drugs and alcohol are not suspected to be factors in the accident, investigators said in the statement. No further information has been provided at this time.