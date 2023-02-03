Indiana News

US Rep. Victoria Spartz will not run for office in 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One of Indiana’s seats in the U.S. House of Representatives will be up for grabs in 2024.

Congresswoman Victoria Spartz, a Republican, announced Friday that she will not run for reelection or political office of any kind next year.

Spartz, a native of Ukraine who now lives in Noblesville, has represented Indiana’s 5th Congressional District since 2021.

Spartz released the following statement Friday afternoon:

“It’s been my honor representing Hoosiers in the Indiana State Senate and U.S. Congress and I appreciate the strong support on the ground. 2024 will mark seven years of holding elected office and over a decade in Republican politics. I won a lot of tough battles for the people and will work hard to win a few more in the next two years. However, being a working mom is tough and I need to spend more time with my two high school girls back home, so I will not run for any office in 2024.”

