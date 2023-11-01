Vincennes woman arrested after hitting cop car while driving on wrong side of highway

VINCENNES, Ind. (WISH) — A Vincennes woman was arrested Tuesday night after police say she hit an Indiana State Police vehicle while driving the wrong way on a highway.

Vanessa Gadsden, 61, is facing charges of reckless driving and operating a vehicle while intoxicating and endangering another person.

Around 11:15 p.m. Tuesday, an Indiana state trooper was driving north on U.S. 41 near Hart Street in Vincennes when he saw a 2006 Chevrolet SUV, driven by Gadsden, driving north in the southbound lanes.

The trooper drove through the median, turned on his emergency lights, and stopped in the passing lane to block Gadsden’s path.

Gadsden then slowed down, but still hit the front end of the trooper’s patrol car, causing minor damage.

Police say Gadsden “displayed signs of impairment and failed field sobriety tests. Chemical tests also showed cannabinoids and oxycodone in her system.

She was being held at the Knox County jail on a $4,000 bond.