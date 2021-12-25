Indiana News

Woman dies in Fort Wayne after police respond to report of argument

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — A woman died in Fort Wayne on Friday night after police responded to a report of an argument and found her with life-threatening injuries.

Fort Wayne Police Department says officers were dispatched to the 2300 block of South Lafayette Street just after 9:00 p.m. in reference to an unknown problem. A caller told police a woman was dead following an argument.

The woman was suffering from life-threatening injuries when officers arrived and was pronounced dead shortly after.

No additional information about the victim’s identity or the incident was provided.

The investigation is ongoing.