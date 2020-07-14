Indiana Fever Unveil 2020 Schedule

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) – The 21st regular season of Indiana Fever basketball is set to begin on July 25. The team, along with the entire WNBA, is playing a shortened season at IMG Academy in Florida due to COVID-19 concerns.

The season begins against the reigning WNBA champion, Washington Mystics. Fever Head Coach Marianne Stanley, who was named to the position in November, served as an assistant coach with the Mystics before coming to Indiana.

“This season presents a tremendous challenge for every team, but we are looking forward to finally getting back on the court to compete,” said Indiana Fever Vice President of Basketball Operations and General Manager Tamika Catchings. “Our players and coaching staff have been diligently working to make sure we are all prepared when the regular season begins.”

Indiana will face every team twice during the abbreviated regular season.

The 2020 Indiana Fever Schedule#ThisIsBallin x #WNBA Posted by Indiana Fever on Monday, July 13, 2020

Six additional Fever games can be viewed on CBSSN or ESPN 2 during the regular season.

“What an exciting and unique opportunity we have this season to broadcast and stream Indiana Fever games to our fans throughout the entire state,” Fever President Dr. Allison Barber said. “We are confident fans will enjoy the intensity and passion our players will display this season.”

For the 2020 season, the team says games can be watched throughout the state of Indiana at no cost to fans.