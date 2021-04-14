Inside INdiana Business

Indy company relocating HQ to Greenwood

GREENWOOD, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — An Indianapolis-based electrical, systems and automation contractor is planning to move its headquarters to Greenwood. The city says ERMCO Inc. plans to invest $18 million to build a more than 200,000-square-foot facility and create 20 jobs in the Johnson County city.

The company detailed its plans this week to the Greenwood Redevelopment Commission. In addition to the new jobs, the move would also bring 150 existing jobs to Greenwood.

“We are thrilled to announce our relocation plans and are thankful to have worked with Mayor Myers, his team and the Redevelopment Commission to secure an optimal headquarters location,” said Gossett. “We look forward to working with local organizations to advance electrical and automation technology throughout central Indiana.”

Construction on the new headquarters is expected to begin this fall and take about a year to complete. ERMCO says the jobs at the facility will have an average pay of $70,000 per year.

“We are proud to collaborate with ERMCO as they relocate their headquarters to Greenwood,” said Mayor Mark Myers. “ERMCO has a long-standing history of success with businesses throughout the Hoosier state, and we look forward to sharing a continued path of growth.”

The project has received approval from the RDC. However, the company is still seeking a tax abatement from the Greenwood Common Council.