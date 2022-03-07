Inside INdiana Business

Lou Malnati’s to open Greenwood pizzeria

GREENWOOD, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) – Chicago-based Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria is planning to open its fourth central Indiana location. The popular deep dish pizzeria is expected to open its Greenwood location in the Shops at Smith Valley this summer.

Malnati’s says it will hire about 50 employees for the new pizzeria and plans to host a hiring event to fill the open positions in the coming months.

Construction is set to begin this spring on the 1,400-square-foot space, which will not include a dining room, but will offer carryout, delivery and drop-off catering services. The menu will feature deep dish pizza, as well as thin crust pizza, appetizers, salads, pastas and desserts.

“Since our first location opened in the greater Indianapolis-area, we’ve been welcomed with Hoosier hospitality and are so grateful to our loyal fan base who have been instrumental in helping us expand our footprint,” said Marc Malnati, owner of Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria. “Our team is excited to bring our authentic Chicago-style deep dish pizza to Greenwood and become immersed in the growing community.”

The pizzeria opened its Carmel location in 2020 and its Indianapolis and Broad Ripple locations in 2021.