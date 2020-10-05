Indiana’s largest beer distributor, Monarch Beverage, to be acquired

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — Indianapolis Monarch Beverage Co. will soon be under new ownership.

The state’s largest beer distributor has entered into an agreement to be acquired by Illinois-based Reyes Beer Division, though financial terms of the deal are not being disclosed.

Reyes Beer Division owns and operates more than a dozen beer distributors across six states and the District of Columbia. The company says Monarch’s approximately 600 employees will be brought into the fold.

“This acquisition represents the coming together of two great long-standing family-owned businesses,” Phil Terry, chief executive officer of Monarch Beverage, said in a news release. “Reyes Beer Division is a proven industry leader, and we are confident that they will be a great distributor for the state of Indiana and lead the business to further success.”

Monarch Beverage was founded in 1947. The company distributes products from well-known national brands, such as Coors Light and Miller Lite, as well as Hoosier breweries including Sun King Brewery and Upland Brewing Co.

The acquisition is expected to close on Dec. 11.