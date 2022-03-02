Inside INdiana Business

New retail life for Muncie’s southside?

Artist rendering of proposed changes for the former Southway Centre in Muncie. (image courtesy: city of Muncie)

MUNCIE, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — A beleaguered shopping mall on the south side of Muncie is about to undergo a major renovation. Mayor Dan Ridenour announced Southway Centre will be redeveloped, including cosmetic changes, new businesses and a new name.

The 19-acre retail strip will now operate as The Markets on Madison as the city attempts to lure visitors to that part of the city.

Ridenour says the development will include a mix of restaurants, businesses and retail. There is also a discussion about a grocery store.

The shopping area was purchased last year by BrickRed Systems, a software and IT company based in Washington State.

“Southway Plaza was the perfect property to redevelop in south Muncie, as this is a major entry way for Muncie,” said Pankaj Mohindru, Director of BrickRed Systems. “It will not be easy, but we have a lot of support from the city and neighbors. We want to bring people back to the space. We hope locals and visitors alike will enjoy exploring new restaurants, businesses and spending time with family.”

Mohindru said BrickRed hopes to bring 50 IT jobs to the site and start a satellite office for their company at the development.

The project is set to start this spring.