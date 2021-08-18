Inside INdiana Business

Program seeks to give boost to diverse businesses

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — The Mid-States Minority Supplier Development Council in Indianapolis has launched a program designed to scale 150 diverse businesses in central Indiana. Accelerate 100+ will focus on companies owned and operated by minorities, women, disabled and LGBTQ+ individuals.

The Mid-States MSDC says the program will help participants access local and national contracting opportunities, in addition to coaching and mentoring services. Business owners, the council adds, will also conduct market research to gain a better understanding of their current customers, partners and prospective customers.

“We are always looking for opportunities to address the supply chain needs of the corporate community while elevating the capacity of minority-owned business,” Mid-States MSDC Chief Executive Officer Carolyn Mosby said in a news release. “While there may be similar programs currently in existence for select groups, none bring the national resources available through the Mid-States MSDC or collectively through partnerships that the organization has with global resources from corporate America, government and the nonprofit sector.”

The council says it will also identify 30 young entrepreneurs to participate in the program. After completing the program, participants will receive a Certificate of Entrepreneurship.

You can learn more about the A100+ program by clicking here.