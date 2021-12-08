Inside INdiana Business

Tech company secures $48M Series C funding

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — A California-based tech company with a growing presence in Indianapolis has closed on a $48 million Series C round of funding. Celigo, which bills itself as an Integration Platform-as-a-Service provider, says it will use the funding to accelerate global expansion and increase its go-to-market capacity.

The funding round was led by Toronto-based OMERS Growth Equity, with participation from NewSpring Capital in Pennsylvania.

Celigo says its platform is designed to help companies connect their applications and better automate their business. In February, the company detailed plans to invest nearly $1.2 million to open an office in Indy and create up to 150 jobs by the end of 2024.

Celigo says it has already hired 50 employees in Indy and plans to add 10 more by the end of the year.

“We have already been hiring at an accelerated pace throughout 2021,” a spokesperson for Celigo said in a statement to Inside INdiana Business. “We will continue to seek the best employees around the globe that exemplify Celigo values and can help meet our ambitious goals. Hiring will be broad based as we scale ‘go to market,’ customer experience, and product development to meet the market opportunity for automation.”

The Indy office is Celigo’s third location in North America.