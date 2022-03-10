Inside INdiana Business

Terre Haute Chamber to form Black Business Alliance

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — The Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce has tapped a local business owner to help Black-owned businesses and entrepreneurs in west central Indiana. LT Thompson, co-owner of Wellness Box in the city’s downtown, will serve as the Black Business Alliance coordinator for the chamber.

In his new role, Thompson will be responsible to building the Black Business Alliance, which will be designed to provide guidance, connections and growth for Black business leaders throughout the seven-county region.

“I was attracted to the position immediately,” Thompson said in written remarks. “Its goal is to strengthen outreach services to underserved communities, in this case, Black/Brown communities, to ensure the many free resources available to small businesses and entrepreneurs throughout the region are accessible and being utilized. As a black small business owner, I know firsthand how hard it is trying to navigate starting up, launching and operating.”

Thompson will serve in the role on a part-time basis while continuing to run his business with his wife, Bonnie Thompson.

“The Chamber has been looking for opportunities to expand our reach and encourage more business and economic development throughout the region,” explained Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Kristin Craig. “LT is a great fit for this expansion, as a small business owner he is well-equipped to understand the needs of businesses throughout the region.”

The position was created with the help of the West Central Indiana Small Business Development Center, which received a $1 million grant from the Small Business Administration aimed at strengthening outreach services to underserved businesses in the region.