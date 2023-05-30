At least 10 dead, 55 injured as bus of Hindu pilgrims falls into gorge in Indian-controlled Kashmir

Rescuers prepare to use a crane after a bus carrying Hindu pilgrims to a shrine skid off a highway bridge into a Himalayan gorge near Jammu, India, Tuesday, May 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Channi Anand)

SRINAGAR, India (AP) — At least 10 people died and 55 were injured when a bus carrying Hindu pilgrims skidded into a mountain gorge in Indian-controlled Kashmir.

Police said the overloaded bus was on the way to Katra from Punjab state when it fell off the highway bridge and into the gorge near Jammu city. The dead were from India’s eastern Bihar state.

The shrine of Vaishno Devi in the town of Katra is highly revered by Hindus and hundreds of thousands visit it every year.

India has some of the highest road death rates in the world, with hundreds of thousands of people killed and injured annually.