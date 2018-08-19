ISP returns with lip sync challenge at State Fair

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Departments from all over have seemingly been performing lip-sync challenges for years, but one of the originators has decided to step from the shadows.

Officials with the Indiana State Police are back at the Indiana State Fair to follow up from their 2016 performance, where they jammed out to “Summer Nights.”

This year, the department started with a little Black Eyed Peas, before hitting their stride with a performance that included some outside help.

Check out the video above courtesy of the department to see if they topped their previous performance.

