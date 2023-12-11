Kid-ing with Kayla: Taking your kid to get another kid’s present

An aisle in the toys department is seen at a Target store on Oct. 25, 2021, in Houston, Texas. (Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

Kid-ing with Kayla: There is no such thing as a parenting manual but if there was such a gift, I think there should be a chapter about the dreaded tantrum that comes with shopping with kids.

It’s frustrating to shop with kids in general because they are constantly asking for things at the store but nothing is worse than shopping for another kid’s birthday present with your child.

It usually results in tears and I didn’t have the time or energy to explain generosity and the fact it was my son’s friend’s birthday and we need to only buy a gift for his friend today.

So, I thought I had a fool-proof plan to get the gift as a mobile order at Target. However, the universe had a different idea. The item we chose was out of stock and we were already running late so there was no time for a new order. We had to go in!

In my TikTok, I joked about how shopping for toys for other kids results in me giving my son a heart to heart talk in the middle of the store to calm his tantrum. Once I realized I would have to go into Target, I started playing the Full House theme song and called myself “Danny Tanner” from the famous TV show. Mr. T or Danny always seemed to be the most patient and effective father. Uncle Jesse, Joey and Danny made the job of parenting seem easier sometimes.

As the theme song played, my son tried to enter Target through the wrong door and immediately demanded a cake pop from Starbucks. “Yeah, yeah, yeah,” I said. “And so it begins.”

