Kid-ing with Kayla: Unintentionally embarrassing your teens
Kid-ing with Kayla: I only know what it’s like to parent a young child, so I had to enlist help looking into what it’s like to parent teenagers.
When Chip Leighton wanted in on the parent reports, I didn’t hesitate! I knew he was the perfect teen parent correspondent.
Other commenters have decided to talk about other ways they’ve unintentionally embarrassed their teens. I’ve made a list of some of my favorite comments.
- “I got yelled at for cheering too loud at a football game.”
- “When my daughter says “slay!” I respond “murder!” she hates it.”
- “I’m over here “doing too much” and I’m now a bruh, not a mom.”
- “Heaven forbid you use cash and change to pay for something!”
- “My daughter disowns me if I speak to strangers.”
- “Breathing usually embarrasses them.”
- “Lord have mercy if you use the thumbs up emoji.”
- “I mortify my child if I sing in the car.”
- “Got called a KAREN for asking how much longer the food would take.”
- “I danced at the girl scouts booth and my child said I was humiliating.”
- “I respond to their texts with punctuation. Imagine how ridiculous I am!”
- “I was instructed to not respond to texts because they get too many notifications.”
- “I got in trouble for bringing my water bottle into the store. Apparently no one does that.”
- “I chair danced at a baseball game just seated in the chair grooving to the music but was scolded as if I had gotten on top of a bar and danced topless.”
