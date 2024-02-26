Kid-ing with Kayla: Unintentionally embarrassing your teens

Kid-ing with Kayla: I only know what it’s like to parent a young child, so I had to enlist help looking into what it’s like to parent teenagers.

@kaylareporting Parents of teens need to weigh in on this story… @The Leighton Show ♬ original sound – Kayla Marie Sullivan Chip Leighton is a content creator known for poking fun at text messages sent by teenagers. “Did the guinea pig see his shadow?” one said. “How much is the 4 for 4 at Wendy’s?” asked another.

When Chip Leighton wanted in on the parent reports, I didn’t hesitate! I knew he was the perfect teen parent correspondent.

Other commenters have decided to talk about other ways they’ve unintentionally embarrassed their teens. I’ve made a list of some of my favorite comments.

“I got yelled at for cheering too loud at a football game.”

“When my daughter says “slay!” I respond “murder!” she hates it.”

“I’m over here “doing too much” and I’m now a bruh, not a mom.”

“Heaven forbid you use cash and change to pay for something!”

“My daughter disowns me if I speak to strangers.”

“Breathing usually embarrasses them.”

“Lord have mercy if you use the thumbs up emoji.”

“I mortify my child if I sing in the car.”

“Got called a KAREN for asking how much longer the food would take.”

“I danced at the girl scouts booth and my child said I was humiliating.”

“I respond to their texts with punctuation. Imagine how ridiculous I am!”

“I was instructed to not respond to texts because they get too many notifications.”

“I got in trouble for bringing my water bottle into the store. Apparently no one does that.”

“I chair danced at a baseball game just seated in the chair grooving to the music but was scolded as if I had gotten on top of a bar and danced topless.”

