News

LawMan Tactical expanding in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — An Evansville-based self defense and firearms tactical company is expanding. Our partners at WEHT-TV report LawMan Tactical plans to transform the site of the former Sunrise Plaza drive-in movie theatre into its Guntry Club.

The facility will feature an indoor gun range, fitness gym, coffee bar, a member-only bourbon bar, and restaurant, among other amenities.

Co-owner Bryan Bishop says the facility has been years in the making and was recently prompted by more people wanting to protect themselves in response to increasing crime rates.

“The request for training civilians have drastically increased,” Bishop told WEHT. “So we decided to open up a large facility where we can provide professional training from working professionals, police officers. It will also be a location of fellowship with family and friends. Grab a workout in our gym, participate in one of our boot camps, or grab a cup of coffee and catch up on emails.”

The company did not specify how much it is investing in the Guntry Club or how many jobs it would create.

The facility is expected to open this fall.