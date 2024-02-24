1 injured, several displaced after fire damages Greenwood apartment building

Several people were displaced and at least one person was injured in an apartment fire at the Polo Run Apartments in Greenwood, Indiana. (Provided Photo/Greenwood Fire Department)

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — One person was injured and several were displaced after a fire damaged multiple apartments at a Greenwood apartment complex Saturday.

The Greenwood Fire Department said in a release Saturday morning that crews were called to an apartment complex in the 1000 block of Westminster Row around 1:54 a.m. on a report of an apartment fire. That’s at the Polo Run Apartments off Fry Road and US 31.

Dispatch received two calls regarding the fire, one from an alarm company and another from a resident saying “fire alarms were going off and that there was smoke coming out of the roof.”

Crews arrived and found smoke billowing from the roof. The department says they immediately started pumping water onto the fire to stop the spread to other apartments.

At least eight apartments received either fire or water damage. One resident, who the department believes was a maintenance worker for the complex, was taken to a hospital for smoke inhalation and minor burns.

Several people were displaced from their apartments due to the blaze. The department says the Red Cross and Johnson County Fire Angels responded to the fire to help the residents who couldn’t find different housing for the night.

Investigators were still working to determine what caused the fire.