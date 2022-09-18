Local

1 motorcyclist dies from crash near Franciscan Health Indianapolis Hospital

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A passenger on a motorcycle has died on the city’s south side after a crash with a Jeep, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

According to IMPD, the crash happened early Sunday morning outside of Franciscan Health Indianapolis Hospital at South Emerson Avenue and Ehler Drive.

Police say two people were on the motorcycle.

No condition was given for the driver of the motorcycle.

Officers on scene told News 8 they are trying to figure out how the crash happened, since both the motorcycle and the Jeep were in their lanes.