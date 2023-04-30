16 free summer concerts planned for Bloomington park

A view of Peoples Park in Bloomington, Indiana, in May 2019. (Provided Photo/Bloomington Parks and Recreation via Facebook)

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — An eclectic collection of local and regional musicians and performers will visit Bloomington’s Peoples Park for free summer concerts.

The Thursday performances will be part of the the city’s Performing Arts Series Concerts.

Peoples Park has benches, picnic tables plus a limestone sculpture and a mural. It’s at at 501 E. Kirkwood Ave., about a block east of Franklin Hall at Indiana University. The park has restaurants and shops nearby.

Here’s the list of performers by date, with shows running from 4:30-6 p.m.: