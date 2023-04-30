16 free summer concerts planned for Bloomington park
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — An eclectic collection of local and regional musicians and performers will visit Bloomington’s Peoples Park for free summer concerts.
The Thursday performances will be part of the the city’s Performing Arts Series Concerts.
Peoples Park has benches, picnic tables plus a limestone sculpture and a mural. It’s at at 501 E. Kirkwood Ave., about a block east of Franklin Hall at Indiana University. The park has restaurants and shops nearby.
Here’s the list of performers by date, with shows running from 4:30-6 p.m.:
- May 18: Sofia Crespo with traditional dance from Spain.
- May 25: Rearview Rhonda, a local indie rock and punk band.
- June 1: Limestone Nomad, a modern bluegrass folk trio.
- June 8: nomás, which plays unique Spanish/English covers.
- June 15: Zillafyde, which plays country, folk and hard rock.
- June 22: PDVNCH, a spoken wordsmith.
- June 29: The Bazargan Mystics, Hoosier surf klezmer music.
- July 6: Lexi Lynn, honky tonk and heartbreaker country music.
- July 13: Dan Kusaya; world music, dance.
- July 20: Lennon Beasley, indie and rock.
- July 27: Steve Plessinger with Devin Brown, Americana singer and songwriter.
- Aug. 3: Joe Donnelly, multi-instrumentalist singer and songwrighter.
- Aug. 10: Vuko, cocktail of classic and alternative rock.
- Aug. 17: Matthew Marcelle, acoustic folk songwriter.
- Aug. 24: Kevin Shima, acoustic rock.
- Aug. 31: Kade Puckett, funk fingersyle guitar.