2 Bloomington firefighters treated after apartment fire

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — Two Bloomington firefighters were treated after an apartment fire Wednesday morning.

Firefighters say it happened at 10:31 a.m. at 519 N. Lincoln Street. This building housed many IU students.

No injuries were reporters but over 40 people were displaced and several pets are missing.

Pet owners can call the animal shelter at (812)-349-3492 or visit the Lost & Found Pets website.