2 firefighters hurt, 1 serious in southeast side fire

Photo of Beech Grove house fire on Nov. 17, 2020. (WISH Photo/Chase Sarten)

BEECH GROVE, Ind. (WISH) – Two firefighters were injured in a fire on the southeast side Tuesday morning, according to the Indianapolis Fire Department.

Crews responded to the 90 block of South 4th Avenue just after 6 a.m. for a report of a house fire.

Two firefighters were injured in the fire, one seriously. Both were taken to IU Health Methodist Hospital for treatment.

IFD said there were eight people in the residence but there were no civilian injuries.

The house is a total loss as the inter of the structure completely collapsed.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.