Alexandria turns to football field for high school graduation during pandemic

ALEXANDRIA, Ind. (WISH) — For the graduating class at Alexandria-Monroe High School, there was cause for celebration Friday night.

More than 100 young men and women moved the tassel from right to left on the football field amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Usually the ceremony is in the gym, and all family members can attend.

This year, it was the great outdoors.

For graduates who have waited their whole lives for this, it was truly great, they said.

A few graduates were unable to walk because they’ve already joined the military.

After the ceremony was done, the graduates had a parade through the city to celebrate.

The principal says, while an outdoor graduation had never been done before, it may turn into a new tradition.

Watch the video to see the story.

