AMBER Alert canceled for 9-year-old girl missing from Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A statewide AMBER Alert for a missing 9-year-old Indianapolis girl was canceled, but police have not yet said if she’s been found safe.

Indiana State Police send a news release at 3:05 p.m. Thursday to cancel the AMBER alert.

The alert was issued just before 11:45 a.m. Thursday for a missing girl from Indianapolis.

Police believed 9-year-old Delilah Jennings is with 32-year-old Monica Burdine. Jennings has last been seen at 9:24 a.m. Thursday in Indianapolis and was believed to be in extreme danger.

She was described as 3 feet 6 inches and 80 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She had last been seen with her hair in a ponytail and wearing a gray “ILH” shirt with an emblem in the middle, sky blue pants, and black and white shoes.

Burdine was described as being 5 feet 9 inches and 210 pounds with brown eyes. She had last been with her hair in long black braids and wearing a blue fitted hoodie, gray bike shorts, and white shoes. She had been reportedly driving a blue 2015 Chevrolet Malibu with Indiana License plate 233BXA.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. at 317-327-6540 or 911.