App helps Hoosiers find food assistance

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana has a higher rate of food insecurity than the national average, according to a report from the United States Department of Agriculture.

One in four people in Indianapolis need food assistance, while one in eight are in need in the state.

Indy Hunger Network now hopes a free app will help Hoosiers find food assistance.

It’s called Community Compass. It’s a free app that lets you filter it based on what you need such as: groceries at a food pantry, somewhere to get a hot meal and where you can use SNAP benefits.

Community Compass started last year and has continued growth with the amount of people who use it.

“So far, we’ve had 38,000 people use Community Compass in just under the two years it’s been available. We just expanded statewide. Originally, it was a tool made for Marion County,” said Kate Howe, executive director of the Indy Hunger Network. “This summer we expanded to the surrounding counties around Marion County and then just this past week we expanded to include the entire state of Indiana.

If you don’t have a smart phone you can use this web browser here.

There are 11 different languages within the app.

If you don’t have a smart phone or a way to access a computer you can text “Hi” to 317-434-3758 to find assistance.