Driver killed in two-vehicle accident at 56th Street, Arlington Avenue

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One person died in a fatal accident on Indianapolis’ northeast side Sunday afternoon.

Online police reports show that Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers, along with Indianapolis Fire Department crews, were called to the intersection of East 56th Street and Arlington Avenue around 12:18 p.m. on a report of a fatal accident.

That’s in the Brendonwood neighborhood on the city’s northeast side.

IMPD later said when first responders arrived, they found two vehicles involved in the crash. The driver of one vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. The other driver was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

It is unclear what caused the crash or if anyone else was injured.