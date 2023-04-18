Ball State’s guest needs no introduction in documentary screening

MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) — A broadcasting legend is returning to his alma mater next month to premiere an original documentary about the art of glass he will be featured in.

Chris Flook, senior lecturer of media at Ball State University, and students in communications and media collaborated with David Letterman during the 2021-2022 school year to produce the 25-minute documentary that shares the story of Letterman’s interest in Ball State’s Glass Art Program and his request for a unique sculpture created by students at the university’s Marylin K. Glick Center for Glass.

“I look forward to sharing this innovative project with our community on what I anticipate will be a very entertaining evening,” said Ball State President Geoffrey S. Mearns. “Throughout the making of the documentary, Mr. Letterman made multiple visits to our campus to engage with students, faculty, and staff. We are fortunate that Mr. Letterman maintains a close relationship with our University, and I am grateful for his passion for Ball State students.”

The screening for “Clear Reception” will begin at 7 p.m. on May 1 at the Emens Auditorium on Ball State’s Campus. Following, Letterman will conduct a Q&A with two Ball State graduates who served as directors and producers of the film.

The showing is free and open to the public with no tickets required. A trailer for Clear Reception can be seen on Ball State’s YouTube channel.