Body of missing toddler found in White River

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) — Search crews found the body of 2-year-old Emma Sweet in the White River Sunday, downstream from where her father’s truck was located.

She and her father, Jeremy Sweet, 39, had been missing since Wednesday. They were reported missing Thursday.

Around 6 a.m. Friday, duck hunters found her father’s truck submerged in the East Fork of the White River about a mile south of Columbus.

Jeremy Sweet was inside of the vehicle when it was found by the hunters, and he was hospitalized for hypothermia and frostbite. Emma Sweet wasn’t found in the truck.

On Saturday, Emma Sweet’s coat was located in the river, and on Sunday — after three days of searching — her body was found about 2-and-a-half miles from where her father’s truck went into the water.

Bartholomew County Sheriff Matthew Myers said that Jeremy Sweet remains in critical condition at the hospital.

Myers also said that Jeremy Sweet gave law enforcement different stories at the beginning of the investigation, which made it unclear if Emma Sweet was with him at the time of the crash.

“When we originally had contact with Mr. Sweet, he basically gave two stories — and we’re investigating that — but one of the stories was that he did have his 2-year-old daughter Emma with him when he went off the embankment … but what he originally said was that he possibly dropped his daughter off some place prior to that incident happening.”

The sheriff’s office said that Jeremy Sweet is out on bond for unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon and possession of methamphetamine.