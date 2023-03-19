Brickworld Expo wrapping up at fairgrounds

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The 13th annual Brickworld Expo is approaching an end after a weekend of showcasing LEGO creations at the State Fairgrounds.

LEGO enthusiasts of all ages can check out LEGO displays, see customized LEGOs, and build their own models.

The Expo featured 50 displays, including the “Indiana Jones Experience,” the beautiful island of “Stud Sand Beach,” and “Super Robo Rally,” where guests could maneuver giant LEGO robots around a massive LEGO game board.

One popular exhibit is the Great Ball Contraption, a social media sensation. It features thousands of small LEGO machines that pass soccer balls around a loop.

Guests could also participate in interactive exhibits, visit vendor booths, and build their unique LEGO structures.

The Brickworld Expo is from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, and general admission tickets are $16. Military members and first responders receive a discounted ticket price of $11, and kids under three get in for free.

The next Brickworld Expo will be in Chicago and Fort Wayne.