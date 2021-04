Local

Vehicle hits house on west side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A vehicle hit a house on the city’s west side early Thursday morning.

Crews responded to a residence in the 4700 block of West 34th Street around 12:30 a.m.

The family said they were unharmed.

Firefighters at the scene said the driver of the vehicle was transported to the hospital but a condition was not provided.

It’s unclear what led up to the incident at this time.