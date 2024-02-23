Carmel library to host 3D Printing Expo

CARMEL, Ind. (The Reporter) — The 3D Printing Expo returns to the Carmel Clay Public Library from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 9. Attendees will be able to explore booths from a variety of vendors and hobbyists as they learn about 3D printing.

Visitors can also attend a presentation by Jordan Goddard about how AI and 3D printing are used in product development. The owner of Indy Toy Lab, Goddard works with toy and game manufacturers to turn concepts into marketable products. Goddard’s presentation will take place during the Expo at 11 a.m.

Over 1,000 people attended last year’s expo, a number which is expected to grow this time around. Since the library’s Digital Media Lab opened in 2016, 3D printing has been growing in popularity, catching the attention and imagination of all ages. In 2023, over 8,600 objects were printing on the library’s 3D printers.

The 3D Printing Expo will take place at the Main Library at 425 E. Main St.

Registration is not required. More details about the event can be found at carmelclaylibrary.org/events.