Chief deputy offers tips to avoid construction scams after tornadoes

RICHMOND, Ind. (WISH) — The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office in east central Indiana warns victims of Thursday’s tornadoes to move slowly and thoroughly vet contractors before working with them to help prevent scams.

Chief Deputy Alan Moore of the sheriff’s office based in Richmond says the most common scam happens when the contractor never delivers the service.

“Another thing that can happen is they deliver subpar results,” Moore said. “What they fix may not pass building codes. They may bypass permits. Things like that they should get.”

Thursday night’s tornado hit Randolph County with gusts from 155 to 165 mph. Wayne County has been helping in the response to the twister that was rated “severe.”

A Facebook post from the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office says, in part, “Volunteers cannot solicit homeowners to do professional services while performing volunteer work. Doing so is in violation of Indiana law.”

Moore said, “The volunteer work for the most part is going to be coordinated through EMA, the (local) emergency management agency. I mean, people can’t come and do work and charge you after the fact without some sort of agreed-upon price.”

While damage to a home from a natural disaster is stressful, Moore says moving slowly and intentionally can save you in the long run.

“If you’re talking to a contractor, don’t let them rush you because that’s a common sales technique, but it’s also common among scammers where (they say), ‘Hey, I can do this now because I am right here and it’s a special price.’ That should be a red flag. If they’re rushing you to do something, it’s a red flag. And if they’re a legitimate business, they’ve got enough business that they don’t need to do that.”

Moore also urges anyone giving money to charity to be mindful. There are fake fundraisers, calls and texts that go out after every natural disaster trying to solicit money. Only give money to known groups on their official website and never click questionable links.

If you want to learn if a business is reputable, Moore suggests starting on the Better Business Bureau website.

