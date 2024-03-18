Donation center for Winchester tornado relief to move to Moose Lodge
Latest updates on tornado recovery in Indiana
WINCHESTER, Ind. (WISH) — A donation center for people needing help after Thursday’s tornado will be moving, the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office says.
The donation center will move from the Winchester Fieldhouse to the Winchester Moose Club, 181 N. Middle School Road. The new location will open Tuesday.
The sheriff’s office also says volunteers registering to assist Randolph County residents with their recover should begin reporting to the Winchester Fieldhouse on Tuesday. The fieldhouse is located at East South and Brown streets in Winchester.
- Avi8tor drone shows Winchester, Indiana, day after March 14, 2024, tornado
- Avi8tor drone shows Selma, Indiana, day after March 14, 2024, tornado
- Homeland Security changes phone number to report tornado damage
- Randolph County sheriff warns of scammers preying on tornado victims
- Employees survive in office as tornado destroys Goodwill in Winchester
- Here’s where you can donate to victims of the Selma-Winchester tornado
- Selma-Winchester tornado: At least 155 mph gusts; 38 hurt, 130 homes damaged
- Winchester tornado strongest to hit Randolph County in 38 years
- Prepared for a tornado? What to do after one? CDC has tips