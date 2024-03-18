Donation center for Winchester tornado relief to move to Moose Lodge

WINCHESTER, Ind. (WISH) — A donation center for people needing help after Thursday’s tornado will be moving, the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office says.

The donation center will move from the Winchester Fieldhouse to the Winchester Moose Club, 181 N. Middle School Road. The new location will open Tuesday.

The sheriff’s office also says volunteers registering to assist Randolph County residents with their recover should begin reporting to the Winchester Fieldhouse on Tuesday. The fieldhouse is located at East South and Brown streets in Winchester.