Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Donation center for Winchester tornado relief to move to Moose Lodge

Latest updates on tornado recovery in Indiana

by: Gregg Montgomery
Posted: / Updated:

WINCHESTER, Ind. (WISH) — A donation center for people needing help after Thursday’s tornado will be moving, the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office says.

The donation center will move from the Winchester Fieldhouse to the Winchester Moose Club, 181 N. Middle School Road. The new location will open Tuesday.

The sheriff’s office also says volunteers registering to assist Randolph County residents with their recover should begin reporting to the Winchester Fieldhouse on Tuesday. The fieldhouse is located at East South and Brown streets in Winchester.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Top-seeded Boilermakers return to March...
College Basketball /
Indiana state senator acknowledges health...
Political News /
J’s Lobster & Fish Market...
All Indiana /
Top 4 seeds for NCAA...
News /
WISH-TV’s Beauty Expert Temara Payton...
All Indiana /
Focusing on health and wellness...
All Indiana /
Missing 23-year-old believed to be...
Local News /
Holcomb vetoes Indiana lawmakers’ definition...
Political News /