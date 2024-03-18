Indiana attorney general on avoiding scams after tornadoes

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Avoiding scams will be a priority for the thousands of people affected by tornadoes in March in Indiana.

News 8 spoke with Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita to learn what to avoid.

As the shock of powerful tornadoes that hit parts of the state move out of the forefront of people’s minds and thoughts of the cleanup and community settle in, so will the scammers, according to Rokita.

“There are people out there that roam from state to state following these storms, for example, and they’re not all reputable,” he said during a Monday interview at his office.

Rokita’s office is responsible for investigating consumer complaints, such as those that may come as a result of scams.

“Sometimes it’s the old-fashioned way; they’ll knock on your door,” Rokita said.

He adds that technology brings scammers as well.

“You can get solicited via email, you can get solicited on Facebook or your social media as if they were at your door. It’s always better to get someone on the phone or in person so you can match a face with an ID,” he said.

Rokita says to make sure any agreements are put in writing.

“At the same time, anything that’s promised to you that’s not in that contract, you shouldn’t expect to have it done. If the contract doesn’t look right, if it’s not tracking what they promised, get that contract changed, so their promises are in writing,” Rokita said.

He offers another piece of advice to Hoosiers.

“Never give (the entire payment) price upfront,” he said, adding that the most he would suggest to pay upfront is half. “But as a little as possible until the work is complete.”

Rokita says people who believe they’ve been victims of scams can go to indianaconsumer.com to file a report. “Unless you file a report, we have no idea they’re scamming you or your neighbor,” the Republican said.