Colts fans take over Lucas Oil Stadium for annual 5K race

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Colts fans experienced the excitement of NFL football Saturday morning crossing the 50 yard line inside Lucas Oil Stadium.

It was all part of the annual Colts 5K race and Colts Fun Run.

Organizers say this year a record-breaking 5,500 runners and walkers participated. They also say numbers could rise given Saturday morning’s clear skies and on-site registration.

Melissa Allen and her daughter Cheyenne told News 8 they came back to Indianapolis from South Bend this year after last year’s race was disrupted due to weather.

Participants received a Colts 5K t-shirt and commemorative medal. They also received entry into the Post Race party outside the north side of the stadium.

Registration for the Colts 5K included Saturday’s Preseason game tickets against the Chicago Bears.

A portion of the Colts 5K proceeds will go toward the Indianapolis Colts Foundation.