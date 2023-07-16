Community to gather and pay respects to fallen Deputy John Durm

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Preparations are underway as the community will join to give a heartfelt farewell to Deputy John Durm, who died Monday after being attacked by an inmate.

Public Visitation : 2-7 p.m. Sunday, Scottish Rite Cathedral, 650 N. Meridian St.

: 2-7 p.m. Sunday, Scottish Rite Cathedral, 650 N. Meridian St. Funeral: 11 a.m. Monday, Gainbridge Fieldhouse, 125 S Pennsylvania St.

Those interested in attending Durm’s funeral are encouraged to arrive at the fieldhouse at least two hours early.

Following Monday’s service, a procession will escort Durm to his final resting place, commencing from Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

As a symbol of the end of Deputy Durm’s watch, the procession will proceed to the Criminal Justice Center, where the 10-42 call will be made. The procession will then proceed along Illinois Street and 38th Street and end at Crown Hill Cemetery.

With nearly four decades of dedicated service as a Marion County deputy, Durm leaves behind a legacy of commitment to his community.

Orlando Mitchell, the man accused of killing Durm, appeared in the same courthouse where Durm served on Friday morning.

Superior Court Judge Mark Smith from Hendricks County was assigned to preside over the case. Judge Smith entered a not-guilty plea for the 34-year-old Mitchell.

Mitchell now faces charges for two counts of murder, a count of robbery, and one count of escape. The second murder charge is for the September 2022 murder of Krystal Walton, the mother of Mitchell’s children.

Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears says that these charges are allegations. However, based on the evidence presented and the details outlined in the probable cause affidavit, the decision was made to file charges of murder.

Additionally, a request for the sentencing enhancement of the death penalty has been submitted under these circumstances.

The judge ordered Wednesday that Mitchell be transferred to the Indiana Department of Correction. Online jail records show Mitchell in state custody as of Sunday morning.

Durm is survived by his wife, four children, parents, and several other family members. Durm’s wife and son both served alongside their late husband and father in the Marion County Sheriff’s Department.

The services are expected to draw law enforcement agencies from across the region and beyond as they come together to honor the memory of Deputy John Durm.

Around 9:45 a.m. Sunday, Deputy Durm’s body was transported from Crown Hill Cemetery to Scottish Rite Cathedral for the afternoon visitation. News 8 was there to capture his moment of arrival.

News 8’s Michaela Springer contributed to this story.

