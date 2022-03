Local

Crash near Mass Ave. and E 30th St. leaves 1 dead

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person was killed in a two-vehicle crash on the east side Thursday morning.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says a second person was transported to an area hospital. Their condition is unknown.

The crash happened near Massachusetts Avenue and East 30th Street around 7:45 a.m.

All parties remained on scene and the investigation is ongoing, according to police.