Crash of grain hauler, ammonia tanks, passenger vehicle closes State Road 28

KEMPTON, Ind. (WISH) — A crash involving a semitractor-trailer hauling grain, a passenger vehicle, and two trucks pulling anhydrous ammonia tanks closed State Road 28 on Monday afternoon in western Tipton County, a state police trooper says.

Sgt. Steven W. Glass with Indiana State Police says two people were taken from the crash for treatment. Their conditions were not immediately known.

Glass first tweeted about the road closure shortly after 1 p.m. Monday on State Road 28 and Tipton County Road South 1050. That’s about a half-mile southeast of the town of Kempton.

A tweet about an hour later indicated the closure would be “lengthy.”

Glass says more information will be released later.